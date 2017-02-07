Water officials: New plan doesn't mea...

Water officials: New plan doesn't mean 'fracking

The South Florida Water Management District unveiled new plans this week to prevent the algae crisis, by sending Lake Okeechobee overflow underground deep injection wells. The wells involve drilling 3,000 feet underground to dispose of the excess lake water within protected confinements in the aquifer called boulder zones.

