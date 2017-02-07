Water officials: New plan doesn't mean 'fracking
The South Florida Water Management District unveiled new plans this week to prevent the algae crisis, by sending Lake Okeechobee overflow underground deep injection wells. The wells involve drilling 3,000 feet underground to dispose of the excess lake water within protected confinements in the aquifer called boulder zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|phone repair
|Jan 29
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC