The great Glades debate: Is Florida moving to slow to save it?

As part of a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency, the state is constructing massive stormwater treatment areas, like this one, to clean polluted water. Zooming over the vast Everglades in a helicopter, it's easy to see how much work is being done to revive the wilted watershed: Newly restored bends in the Kissimmee River are resurrecting floodplains and wetlands to clean and slow the flow of dirty water running from farms and cities into Lake Okeechobee.

