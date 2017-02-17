Taylor hosting meeting to oppose Glades land bill

Former Palm Beach County Commissioner Priscilla Taylor is putting together a breakfast meeting Saturday to call attention to legislation she argues will harm residents of the Glades , an impoverished area along the banks of Lake Okeechobee. The object of Taylor's ire is a bill filed in the Florida Senate that calls for the purchase of land south of the lake for a reservoir project that would end the necessity of the lake discharges blamed for the algae bloom that fouled water along the Treasure Coast last year.

