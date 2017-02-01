Syfreet Feed Company Charged With Misbranding
A civil complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Syfrett Feed Company Inc. of Okeechobee, Florida; its owner and President Charles B. Syfrett I; its Vice President Melissa S. Montes De Oca; and its Operations Manager Charles B. Syfrett II to stop the adulteration and misbranding of medicated animal feed in violation of the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act , the Department of Justice announced today. Syfrett Feed Company Inc. manufactures and distributes medicated and non-medicated feed, primarily for food-producing animals and fowl.
