Suspect indicted in Okeechobee woman's slaying

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WPTV Local News

A grand jury indicted a man Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a Okeechobee County mother of four children. A relative found Suarez dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head Dec. 7 at her home on NW 3rd Street.

