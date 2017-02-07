Senate Committee Advances Plan to Protect Coastal Counties from Polluted Discharges

The Senate Committee on Environmental Preservation and Conservation today passed Senate Bill 10, Water Resources, by Senator Rob Bradley . The legislation, a priority of Senate President Joe Negron authorizes bonding a portion of proceeds from the Land Acquisition Trust Fund, set aside by the voter-approved Water and Land Conservation Amendment , to purchase land and construct a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to reduce harmful discharges to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries.

