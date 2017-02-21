Paul Tudor Jones Rallies at Palm Beach Party to Rescue the Swamp
Paul Tudor Jones is fighting to save the swamp -- not the Washington swamp President Donald Trump vowed to drain, but the Florida Everglades, full of alligators, mosquitoes, snakes, mangroves, roseate spoonbills and snook. "We're going to make the Everglades great again," Jones said in an interview at the Everglades Foundation's annual benefit Saturday night in Palm Beach.
