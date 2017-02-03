Okeechobee Music Festival Details 2017 Daily Lineup & Schedule

The 2nd annual Okeechobee Music Festival will be held in Okeechobee, Florida March 2 - 5. Today, festival organizers have unveiled the daily lineup and schedule for this year's event. Thursday's action at Okeechobee wil include the Roosevelt Collier Superjam as well as performances from Con Brio, TAUK, Escort and more.

