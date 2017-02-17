Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Anno...

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Announces PoWoW! 2017 Lineup

The Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will return to Okeechobee, Florida from March 2 - 5 following a successful inaugural outing in 2016. Organizers have just revealed the lineup for the PoWoW! musical collaboration that will take place at the festival on Saturday, March 4. Soulive guitarist Eric Krasno has been tapped as musical director for this year's PoWoW! collaboration.

