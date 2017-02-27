No mention of storage plan at Glades ...

No mention of storage plan at Glades chat

Advocates of legislation calling for the purchase of 60,000 acres of land for Everglades water storage may not have liked what they heard - or didn't hear - last week at the Florida House of Representatives' Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee meeting, headed by state Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo. At the Feb. 22 meeting, state Rep. Matt Caldwell, R-North Fort Myers, and U.S. Congressman Francis Rooney, R-Naples, gave presentations on state policies and congressional actions, respectively, related to greater Everglades and Lake Okeechobee restoration.

