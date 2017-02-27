No mention of storage plan at Glades chat
Advocates of legislation calling for the purchase of 60,000 acres of land for Everglades water storage may not have liked what they heard - or didn't hear - last week at the Florida House of Representatives' Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee meeting, headed by state Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo. At the Feb. 22 meeting, state Rep. Matt Caldwell, R-North Fort Myers, and U.S. Congressman Francis Rooney, R-Naples, gave presentations on state policies and congressional actions, respectively, related to greater Everglades and Lake Okeechobee restoration.
