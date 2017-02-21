NBC2 Investigation: Has our water qua...

NBC2 Investigation: Has our water quality improved?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

One year after record rainfall and unprecedented releases from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee River, how much has the water quality improved? One year after record rainfall and unprecedented releases from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee River, how much has the water quality improved? A delegation of Southwest Florida clean water advocates is in Tallahassee, efforting to keep Lake Okeechobee's waters from flowing into the Caloosahatchee River and the Gulf of Mexico again. A delegation of Southwest Florida clean water advocates is in Tallahassee, efforting to keep Lake Okeechobee's waters from flowing into the Caloosahatchee River and the Gulf of Mexico again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fun Feb 21 Ranger 1
Brian Arnold Feb 11 Concerned father 1 1
phone repair Jan 29 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
webb family (Aug '12) Dec '16 SKK 5
Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13) Dec '16 Michael 5
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC