Merchandise share new video starring Priests' Katie Alice Greer...

Wednesday Feb 8

Merchandise have shared the video for "Right Back to the Start," which is off last year's A Corpse Wired for Sound . Frontman Carson Cox directed and edited the video which also stars Katie Alice Greer of Priests and Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail.

