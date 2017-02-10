Merchandise share new video starring Priests' Katie Alice Greer...
Merchandise have shared the video for "Right Back to the Start," which is off last year's A Corpse Wired for Sound . Frontman Carson Cox directed and edited the video which also stars Katie Alice Greer of Priests and Lindsey Jordan of Snail Mail.
