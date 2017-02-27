Martin County slapped with big public...

Martin County slapped with big public records fine

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Miami Herald

A company that sued Martin County for allegedly reneging on a contract to use land to clean polluted water from Lake Okeechobee has won a major public records lawsuit accusing county commissioners of denying they conducted public business on private email accounts, delaying producing the accounts once they were discovered and, in one case, destroying the record trail. The county has agreed to pay Lake Point LLC, a company that operates a rock mine in western Martin County, more than $371,800 in attorneys' fees and establish a new policy for how to handle public business on private email accounts.

