Is Florida moving too slow to save the Everglades?

The python likely ate three deer over a 90-day time period, Scott Boback, an associate professor of biology at Dickinson College and one of the study's lead authors, told Live Science. The python likely ate three deer over a 90-day time period, Scott Boback, an associate professor of biology at Dickinson College and one of the study's lead authors, told Live Science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.