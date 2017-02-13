Is Florida moving too slow to save th...

Is Florida moving too slow to save the Everglades?

Zooming over the vast Everglades in a helicopter, it's easy to see how much work is being done to revive the wilted watershed: Newly restored bends in the Kissimmee River are resurrecting floodplains and wetlands to clean and slow the flow of dirty water running from farms and cities into Lake Okeechobee. Reservoirs are underway east and west of the lake to hold more water.

