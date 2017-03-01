Horton Stays Tough, Maintains Lead Heading Into Final Day At Bassmaster Elite On Lake Okeechobee
After losing a 9-pound bass to start his morning, Tim Horton of Muscle Shoals, Ala., kept his composure and weighed 15 pounds, 11 ounces to keep a tight grip on the lead at the A.R.E. Truck Caps Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee. Horton's three-day total was pushed to 71-14, which is more than 8 pounds ahead of second place - Ott DeFoe of Knoxville, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FishingWorld.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|Fun
|Feb 21
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb 11
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan '17
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC