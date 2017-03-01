Horton Stays Tough, Maintains Lead He...

Horton Stays Tough, Maintains Lead Heading Into Final Day At Bassmaster Elite On Lake Okeechobee

Saturday Feb 25

After losing a 9-pound bass to start his morning, Tim Horton of Muscle Shoals, Ala., kept his composure and weighed 15 pounds, 11 ounces to keep a tight grip on the lead at the A.R.E. Truck Caps Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee. Horton's three-day total was pushed to 71-14, which is more than 8 pounds ahead of second place - Ott DeFoe of Knoxville, Tenn.

