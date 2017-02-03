Historic water plan revealed for Lake...

Historic water plan revealed for Lake Okeechobee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The fight over where to send the water from Lake Okeechobee, in hopes of preventing another algae crisis like we saw in 2016, took an interesting turn on Thursday with an important development and a possible new option. Instead of battling over sending the water south, east or west, state water authorities proposed sending the excess water from Lake Okeechobee underground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
phone repair Jan 29 Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
webb family (Aug '12) Dec '16 SKK 5
Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13) Dec '16 Michael 5
okeechobee county condones men punching women, Nov '16 choberdnk 1
News Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08) Nov '16 poking sis is fun 3
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,817 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC