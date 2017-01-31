Herren Will Be Hurting When New Season Starts
The start of the 2017 Bassmaster Elite Series season will be a rough time for Matt Herren, even if he can overcome the pain he's presently enduring and post a couple of solid finishes leading into the Bassmaster Classic. The 54-year-old veteran from Alabama has a partially torn peroneal tendon in his ankle and is hobbling around in a walking boot.
