Gov. Scott's "Fighting for Florida's Future"...
Governor Rick Scott's "Fighting for Florida's Future" Budget recommends $3.9 billion to protect and enhance Florida's environment. The Governor's investments will provide a direct benefit to Florida's environment by improving water quality, enhancing water supplies, protecting the state's natural lands and waterways, and restoring beaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|phone repair
|Jan 29
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC