Florida wildfires brings smoke to the Suncoast
I wrote a post a while back about the increase in the fire danger across the state and in just the last week it seems central Florida has become a hot spot. Just yesterday part of State Road 27 had to be closed by Lake Okeechobee due to several fires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun
|Tue
|Ranger
|1
|Brian Arnold
|Feb 11
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan 29
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC