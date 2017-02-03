FITA $275,000 grant from Florida's Protect Wild Dolphins Specialty License Plate Fund was awarded to Florida Institute of Technology marine biologist Spencer Fire and partners at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute to study dolphin health in li Florida Tech to study toxic algae impact on dolphins FITA $275,000 grant from Florida's Protect Wild Dolphins Specialty License Plate Fund was awarded to Florida Institute of Technology marine biologist Spencer Fire and partners at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute to study dolphin health in li Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2k51iZA All those wild dolphins license plates could bring Florida scientists closer to figuring out just how much toxic algae a bottlenose dolphin can bear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.