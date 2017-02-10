FKJ Announces Debut Album, Shares 'Sk...

FKJ Announces Debut Album, Shares 'Skyline' Video + US Tour Dates

Friday Feb 10

After two well received EPs and touring across the world, the long-awaited debut album of French multi-instrumentalist FKJ is finally in sight. French Kiwi Juice will be released March 3 via Believe Recordings in the US and Roche Musique in France.

Okeechobee, FL

