FKJ Announces Debut Album, Shares 'Skyline' Video + US Tour Dates
After two well received EPs and touring across the world, the long-awaited debut album of French multi-instrumentalist FKJ is finally in sight. French Kiwi Juice will be released March 3 via Believe Recordings in the US and Roche Musique in France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Arnold
|Feb 11
|Concerned father 1
|1
|phone repair
|Jan 29
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC