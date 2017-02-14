Fate of water storage bills uncertain

The Florida House of Representatives followed the Senate's lead last week with the filing of a bill calling on the state to purchase 60,000 acres of land south of Lake Okeechobee to store more freshwater for the Everglades and forestall harmful discharges from the lake to the east and west coasts. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

