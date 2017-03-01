Environmentalists vs. farmers: Dueling reports complicate Florida reservoir debate
Dirty water released from Lake Okeechobee slimed the Treasure Coast with toxic algae in June 2016. Florida lawmakers are now debating whether to speed up construction of a massive South Florida reservoir to store the water.
