EAA Farmers, landowners to tell legislature: We do not want to sell

Landowners in the Everglades Agricultural Area south of Lake Okeechobee said Monday that they are not willing sellers of their property to the government for water reservoirs as proposed under Senate Bill 10. The letter signed by 13 people who collectively own hundreds of thousands of acres farmland or serve as executives of companies which own ag land in western Palm Beach County is slated to be delivered to the Senate President Joe Negron and the entire Florida Legislature Tuesday. It states they do not support any governmental acquisition of farm lands south of Lake Okeechobee to solve issues that are being caused north of Lake Okeechobee and in Martin County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.