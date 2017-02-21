Death penalty sought in Okeechobee mu...

Death penalty sought in Okeechobee murder

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla.- - A man investigators say raped and murdered a young mother of four in Okeechobee County could get the death penalty. Prosecutors announced they will ask for death in the case of 21-year-old Christopher Shows for the murder of Amanda Suarez.

