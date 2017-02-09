Contentious Everglades reservoir plan gets swift early approval but opposition grows

Senate President Joe Negron's plan to build a $2.4 billion reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee passed its first test Tuesday, winning the unanimous support of a key Senate committee as opposition mounted. The proposal, SB 10 , would allow the state to issue $1.2 billion in bonds to purchase 60,000 acres of land to build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.