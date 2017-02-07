Column: Adam Putnam's selective envir...

Column: Adam Putnam's selective environmental concerns

At last week's Associated Press legislative planning session in Tallahassee, Putnam talked to the media about citrus greening, pythons in the Everglades, screwworms, the mosquito-borne Zika virus and the Giant African Land Snail. The toxic blue-green algae that has ravaged both of Florida's coasts in two of the last three years? The putrid, disgusting goo that has sickened children, closed businesses, killed fish and wildlife and forced people along the waterways to abandon their homes? On Zika, Putnam stands firm: "A state that had 105 million visitors last year can't tolerate a widespread epidemic of a disease that would keep families away."

