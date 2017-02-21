Big O dirtier, could fish small
After 2 days of practice at Lake Okeechobee, Brent Chapman predicts that there will be fewer 20-pound-plus bags brought to the scale last week than the last time the Bassmaster Elite Series visited the famed Florida venue 5 years ago.
