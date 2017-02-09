"A Walk in the Past" planned Saturday...

"A Walk in the Past" planned Saturday at Jupiter's Riverbend Park

Thursday Feb 9

Clewiston Museum Director, Butch Wilson, is presenting a program at Riverbend/Loxahatchee Battlefield Preservation Park on Saturday, February 11, at 10 a.m. His program, "A Walk in the Past" provides a history of prehistoric Florida and the latter Native Americans that once inhabited the Glades region around Lake Okeechobee. The presentation will provide insight into the geology, hydrology and animals of early Florida and a historical review of the latter Miayamia people.

Okeechobee, FL

