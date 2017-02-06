A parade of reflection nebula in Monoceros

Reflection nebula IC 2167, IC2169, NGC 2245 and NGC 2247 in Monoceros near the cone nebula. Imaged from the Stardust Ranch Observatory, Okeechobee, FL and my home observatory in Ocean Springs, MS Stellarvue SVS130, QSI 583WSG camera, Astrodon RGB and 5nm Ha filters.

