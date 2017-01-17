Z-Man adds B. Hite, Thrift, Latimer
Man announced that Bassmaster Elite Series angler Brett Hite and FLW Tour pros Bryan Thrift and Brian Latimer have joined the company's pro staff. Latimer will be promoting the entire Z-Man product line , while Hite and Thrift will focus exclusively on representing the company's ChatterBait brand.
