Thunderstorm concerns increased, could hit near rush hour today
The Storm Prediction Center has increased the chances for thunderstorms this afternoon in South Florida as a cool front moves through the state. Forecasters at the Norman, Okla.-based facility say areas from the tip of the peninsula to north of Lake Okeechobee are vulnerable to thunderstorms and lightening as the warming air interacts with the frontal boundary.
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec 29
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
