Thunderstorm concerns increased, could hit near rush hour today

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the chances for thunderstorms this afternoon in South Florida as a cool front moves through the state. Forecasters at the Norman, Okla.-based facility say areas from the tip of the peninsula to north of Lake Okeechobee are vulnerable to thunderstorms and lightening as the warming air interacts with the frontal boundary.

