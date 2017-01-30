Teen wins FLW Series at Okeechobee

Nineteen-year-old Taylor Ashley of Warrior, Ala., fishing in his first-ever FLW Series event, weighed a 22-06 bag on Saturday to claim top honors in the Southeastern Division opener at Lake Okeechobee. Ashley's three-day total of 68-12 was enough to earn him the win by a 7-10 margin and garnered him a check for $60,200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.