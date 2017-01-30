State Senate leader resigns from law ...

State Senate leader resigns from law firm to avoid ethics conflict

Senate President Joe Negron stepped down from his position as a lawyer with the Gunster firm on Monday, saying he wanted to avoid the perception of a conflict of interest. Negron, R-Stuart, has been vocal in his support of legislation designed to use state funds to buy land south of Lake Okeechobee to prevent the runoff of polluted water into waterways on both coasts.

