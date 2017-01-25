Snook reopens in Atlantic state waters
The recreational harvest season for snook reopens on Feb. 1 in Florida's Atlantic coastal and inland waters , including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River. The season will remain open through May 31. In the Atlantic, anglers may keep one snook per day that is not less than 28 or more than 32 inches total length, which is measured from the most forward point of the head with the mouth closed to the farthest tip of the tail with the tail compressed or squeezed while the fish is lying on its side.
