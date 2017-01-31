Silver Alert issued for missing Lantana man
Frost Advisory issued January 30 at 1:47PM EST expiring January 31 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Saint Lucie, Seminole, Volusia 77-year-old Richard Bruce Vautin, also known as Bruce, was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Monday, when he drove away from his residence in the 4100 block of 4th Court and headed to a doctor's appointment in Loxahatchee. Bruce was driving a 2003 black Mazda MPV bearing Florida tag 023664WT, handicap, and has not been seen or heard from since.
