Senators to hear ambitious plan to fix Lake Okeechobee this morning...
The battle over healing Florida's freshwater heart moves to Tallahassee today as lawmakers hear the first formal presentation in an ambitious bid to buy farm land for Lake Okeechobee overflow. There is no legislation filed, but the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Environment and Natural Resources has set aside two hours for presentations on the sweeping problems created when man rerouted Florida's natural plumbing, and the slow process of repairing the damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec 29
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC