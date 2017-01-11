Senators to hear ambitious plan to fix Lake Okeechobee this morning...

The battle over healing Florida's freshwater heart moves to Tallahassee today as lawmakers hear the first formal presentation in an ambitious bid to buy farm land for Lake Okeechobee overflow. There is no legislation filed, but the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Environment and Natural Resources has set aside two hours for presentations on the sweeping problems created when man rerouted Florida's natural plumbing, and the slow process of repairing the damage.

