Senate sets course for St. Johns River plan
A proposal to steer money toward protecting the St. Johns River, along with its tributaries or lakes in the Keystone Heights region, may be set for smooth sailing in the Senate. Sen. Rob Bradley holds leadership posts in two of the three committees slated to vet a measure he's backing that would set aside $35 million annually for the river.
