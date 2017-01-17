Rep. Rodrigues speaks to Boca Grande residents
Florida House Representative Ray Rodrigues spoke to Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association board members as well as a group of residents on Tuesday, January 17 in the Crowninshield Community House. Some of the topics he addressed included environmental protection laws, amendments on special assessments and the reservoir issue at Lake Okeechobee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca Beacon.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec 29
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec 28
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
|Florida's water woes are bad and getting worse....
|Oct '16
|Geezer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC