Proposal to build reservoir south of Lake O seeks 60,000 acres, allocates $1.2 billion

Following up on his promise to release the details of the Senate plan to buy farmland for a water-storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee this month, Sen. Rob Bradley filed a 14-page bill Thursday that gives the South Florida Water Management District until Dec. 2018 to complete the purchase from "willing sellers" in the Everglades Agricultural Area. The bill, SB 10, sets a deadline but also opens the door to a study if no land owners come forward, or can't agree on selling the 60,000 acres needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.