Proposal to build reservoir south of ...

Proposal to build reservoir south of Lake O seeks 60,000 acres, allocates $1.2 billion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Miami Herald

Following up on his promise to release the details of the Senate plan to buy farmland for a water-storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee this month, Sen. Rob Bradley filed a 14-page bill Thursday that gives the South Florida Water Management District until Dec. 2018 to complete the purchase from "willing sellers" in the Everglades Agricultural Area. The bill, SB 10, sets a deadline but also opens the door to a study if no land owners come forward, or can't agree on selling the 60,000 acres needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okeechobee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
phone repair 19 hr Becky 1
Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16) Dec '16 Musikologist 2
How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09) Dec '16 MA-Home wRecking ... 24
webb family (Aug '12) Dec '16 SKK 5
Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13) Dec '16 Michael 5
okeechobee county condones men punching women, Nov '16 choberdnk 1
News Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08) Nov '16 poking sis is fun 3
See all Okeechobee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okeechobee Forum Now

Okeechobee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okeechobee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Okeechobee, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,182 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC