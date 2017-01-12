Okeechobee Music Festival adds Sturgill Simpson to lineup
Sturgill Simpson, a Grammy nominee for his excellent album "A Sailor's Guide to Life," has been added to the lineup at the 2017 Okeechobee Music Festival.
