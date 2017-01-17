Negrona s smart next step for the Everglades

There should be no doubt that the Florida Legislature should move forward with a sensible plan to create more water storage space south of Lake Okeechobee to achieve the goals of the multibillion-dollar Everglades cleanup effort. That is critical for easing the dumping of toxic lake water onto the eastern and western coasts, replenishing South Florida's drinking water supply and increasing the flow of water to replenish the Everglades basin.

