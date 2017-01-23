Mast Joins Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus
"Our community has felt the social and economic consequences of environmental disaster firsthand. The water issues stemming from Lake Okeechobee exemplify why it's absolutely critical that we work together to strengthen conservation programs, promote public health, defend our environment, keep our air clean and protect our waterways.
Okeechobee Discussions
