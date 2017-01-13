Lake Okeechobee water war escalates with terse exchange

The Everglades Foundation responded Thursday to a South Florida Water Management District letter that called a foundation report on Lake Okeechobee "irresponsible science." The two groups have different ideas of how best to solve Lake Okeechobee's overflow problem and where the excess water should be stored so it doesn't discharge into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries.

