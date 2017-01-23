Keys close year with lowest jobless rate

Florida ended 2016 with an unemployment rate that was unchanged in December and 0.2 percentage points lower than at the start of the year. The monthly jobless mark of 4.9 percent for December, the same as November, represented 491,000 Floridians who qualified as unemployed from a workforce of 9.95 million, the state Department of Economic Opportunity said Friday.'

