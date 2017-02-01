Ha! CNN Panelist Keeps Calling Trump 'President Bannon'
Op-ed writer and creative director of Affinis Labs Wajahat Ali had some fun at Donald Trump's expense last night on CNN Tonight. And kudos to Don Lemon for giving this American-born Muslim time to talk about his kids, his country, and our future, of which Donald Trump, Bannon's puppet, is not a friend: DON LEMON: "You're fired" works really well for Donald Trump on television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Okeechobee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|phone repair
|Jan 29
|Becky
|1
|Indiantown Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|2
|How Redneck Can Okeechobee Be? Look at Whats go... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MA-Home wRecking ...
|24
|webb family (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|SKK
|5
|Armstrong/Stockton (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Michael
|5
|okeechobee county condones men punching women,
|Nov '16
|choberdnk
|1
|Burned Motorcyclist Arrested In Highlands Resta... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|poking sis is fun
|3
Find what you want!
Search Okeechobee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC