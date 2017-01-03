Florida Rep. Rooney vows to replace ACA
Florida Congressman Francis Rooney has only been on the job a few days, and he's vowing to replace the Affordable Care Act. He's also working on getting the funding to clean up the dirty water flowing from Lake Okeechobee and polluting our shores.
