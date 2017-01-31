Everglades Coalition Urges Florida Legislature To Buy 65,000 Acres To Help River Of Grass

Legislation before the Florida Legislature calls for the purchase of 65,000 acres to help improve the flow of freshwater through Everglades National Park/NPS Legislation calling for the purchase of 65,000 acres of land just south of Lake Okeechobee in Florida would bolster the flow of fresh water through the "river of grass" and is being supported by the Everglades Coalition , which wants the Florida Legislature to adopt the measure.

