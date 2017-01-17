Environmentalists Start Petition Against FPL's Radioactive-Waste Plan
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has decided there's nothing wrong with Florida Power and Light's plan to store radioactive waste and contaminated water in an aquifer connected to South Florida's drinking water supply. On Friday, NRC officials shot down a legal petition from an environmental group asking the agency to reconsider FPL's plan.
